In nervous tissue, what is the primary function of a neuron?
A
To produce hormones and release them into the bloodstream to regulate distant target organs
B
To contract and generate mechanical force to move bones at joints
C
To provide structural support and protection by secreting the myelin sheath around all axons in the CNS and PNS
D
To receive, process, and transmit electrical signals (nerve impulses) for communication within the body
1
Step 1: Understand the role of neurons in nervous tissue. Neurons are specialized cells designed to handle communication within the body by transmitting electrical signals.
Step 2: Differentiate neurons from other cell types. For example, muscle cells contract to generate force, and endocrine cells produce hormones, while glial cells provide support and protection.
Step 3: Recognize that neurons have three main functions: receiving signals through dendrites, processing these signals in the cell body, and transmitting impulses along the axon to other neurons or effector cells.
Step 4: Note that the myelin sheath, which insulates axons, is produced by glial cells (oligodendrocytes in the CNS and Schwann cells in the PNS), not neurons themselves.
Step 5: Conclude that the primary function of a neuron is to receive, process, and transmit electrical signals (nerve impulses) to facilitate communication within the body.
