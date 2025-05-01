Which three structures are the primary parts of a neuron?
A
Node of Ranvier, axon terminal, and epineurium
B
Nucleus, mitochondria, and ribosomes
C
Cell body (soma), dendrites, and axon
D
Myelin sheath, synaptic cleft, and neuroglia
1
Understand that a neuron is a specialized cell designed to transmit nerve impulses, and it has distinct structural parts that contribute to its function.
Identify the main parts of a neuron: the cell body (also called the soma), which contains the nucleus and organelles; dendrites, which receive signals from other neurons; and the axon, which transmits signals away from the cell body to other neurons or effectors.
Recognize that other terms like Node of Ranvier, axon terminal, myelin sheath, synaptic cleft, and neuroglia are important components related to neurons but are not considered the primary structural parts of a single neuron.
Recall that the epineurium is a connective tissue layer surrounding a nerve (a bundle of axons), not a part of an individual neuron.
Conclude that the three primary parts of a neuron are the cell body (soma), dendrites, and axon, as these are essential for receiving, processing, and transmitting neural information.
