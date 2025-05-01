In a typical neuron, what is the primary function of dendrites?
A
Release neurotransmitters into the synaptic cleft to stimulate the next cell
B
Receive incoming signals from other neurons or sensory receptors and conduct them toward the cell body
C
Conduct action potentials away from the cell body to synaptic terminals
D
Generate myelin to increase the speed of action potential conduction
Step 1: Understand the structure of a typical neuron, which includes dendrites, the cell body (soma), the axon, and synaptic terminals.
Step 2: Recognize that dendrites are branched extensions from the neuron’s cell body designed to receive signals.
Step 3: Know that dendrites receive incoming chemical signals (neurotransmitters) from other neurons or sensory receptors and convert these signals into electrical impulses.
Step 4: Understand that these electrical impulses are then conducted toward the cell body for processing, not away from it.
Step 5: Differentiate dendrites from other parts of the neuron: axons conduct impulses away from the cell body, synaptic terminals release neurotransmitters, and myelin is produced by glial cells, not dendrites.
