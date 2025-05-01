In a typical neuron, what is the primary function of the axon?
A
Receives most synaptic input and conducts graded potentials toward the cell body
B
Conducts action potentials away from the cell body toward axon terminals
C
Provides myelin insulation around neighboring neurons to increase conduction speed
D
Synthesizes neurotransmitters in the nucleus and packages them for release
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the structure of a typical neuron, which includes the dendrites, cell body (soma), axon, and axon terminals.
Step 2: Recognize that dendrites primarily receive synaptic inputs and conduct graded potentials toward the cell body.
Step 3: Identify that the axon is specialized to conduct electrical signals called action potentials away from the cell body toward the axon terminals.
Step 4: Note that myelin insulation is provided by glial cells (such as Schwann cells or oligodendrocytes), not by the axon itself, and it serves to increase conduction speed.
Step 5: Understand that neurotransmitter synthesis occurs mainly in the cell body (nucleus and cytoplasm), not in the axon, and neurotransmitters are transported down the axon to be released at the terminals.
