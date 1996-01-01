2. Cell Chemistry & Cell Components
Osmosis
Green olives may be preserved in brine, which is a 30% salt solution. How does this method of preservation prevent microorganisms from growing in the olives?
Bacterial cells shrivel up in high salt solutions, causing the cell to burst.
High salt concentration lowers the pH, thus inhibiting bacterial metabolism.
High salt concentration raises the pH, thus inhibiting bacterial metabolism.
A 30% salt solution is hypotonic to the bacteria, so they gain too much water and burst.
A 30% salt solution is hypertonic to the bacteria, so they lose too much water and undergo plasmolysis.
