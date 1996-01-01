2. Cell Chemistry & Cell Components
Osmosis
The concentration of solutes in a red blood cell is about 2%, but red blood cells contain almost no sucrose or urea. Sucrose cannot pass through the membrane, but water and urea can. Osmosis would cause red blood cells to shrink the most when immersed in which of the following solutions?
A hypotonic sucrose solution
A hypertonic urea solution
A hypotonic urea solution
Pure water
A hypertonic sucrose solution
