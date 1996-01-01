Skip to main content
2. Cell Chemistry & Cell Components
Osmosis
Anatomy & Physiology2. Cell Chemistry & Cell ComponentsOsmosis
The concentration of solutes in a red blood cell is about 2%, but red blood cells contain almost no sucrose or urea. Sucrose cannot pass through the membrane, but water and urea can. Osmosis would cause red blood cells to shrink the most when immersed in which of the following solutions?

