A single plant cell is placed in an isotonic solution. Salt is then added to the solution. Which of the following would occur as a result of the salt addition?
A
The added salt would enter the cell, causing the cell to take up water and swell.
B
Water would enter the cell by osmosis, and the cell would swell.
C
There would be no osmotic movement of water in response to the added salt.
D
The added salt makes the solution hypotonic compared to the cell. Water will enter the cell by osmosis.
E
Water would leave the cell by osmosis, causing the volume of the cytoplasm to decrease.
