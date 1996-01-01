2. Cell Chemistry & Cell Components
Seawater is hypertonic to cytoplasm in vertebrate cells and in plant cells. If a red blood cell and a plant cell were placed in seawater, what would happen to the two types of cells?
The red blood cell would burst, and the plant cell would shrink.
Both cells will gain water, but cell walls will prevent both cells from bursting.
Both cells would gain water by osmosis; the red blood cell would burst, and the plant cell would increase in turgor pressure.
The red blood cell would shrink, and the plant cell would gain water.
Both cells would lose water; the red blood cell would shrivel, and the plant plasma membrane would pull away from the cell wall.
