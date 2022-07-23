Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Complementary Base Pairing Complementary base pairing refers to the specific pairing of nitrogenous bases in DNA and RNA. In DNA, adenine pairs with thymine (A-T) and cytosine pairs with guanine (C-G). In RNA, adenine pairs with uracil (A-U) instead of thymine. This pairing is crucial for the stability of the DNA double helix and for accurate replication and transcription processes.

Nitrogenous Bases Nitrogenous bases are the building blocks of nucleic acids, including DNA and RNA. The four main bases in DNA are adenine (A), thymine (T), cytosine (C), and guanine (G). In RNA, thymine is replaced by uracil (U). The sequence of these bases encodes genetic information, and their specific pairing is essential for maintaining the structure and function of nucleic acids.