Nucleotide Structure A nucleotide is the basic building block of nucleic acids, consisting of three components: a phosphate group, a five-carbon sugar, and a nitrogenous base. In RNA, the sugar is ribose, which distinguishes it from DNA, where the sugar is deoxyribose. The arrangement of these components allows nucleotides to link together, forming the backbone of RNA strands. Recommended video: 05:35 05:35 Nucleotides

Phosphate Group The phosphate group in a nucleotide consists of a phosphorus atom bonded to four oxygen atoms. It plays a crucial role in linking nucleotides together through phosphodiester bonds, forming the sugar-phosphate backbone of RNA. This group is negatively charged, contributing to the overall polarity of the RNA molecule, which is important for its interactions and stability. Recommended video: 06:04 06:04 Functional Groups