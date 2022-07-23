Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Nucleotide Structure A nucleotide is the basic building block of DNA and consists of three components: a phosphate group, a five-carbon sugar (deoxyribose in DNA), and a nitrogenous base. The phosphate group links nucleotides together, forming the backbone of the DNA strand, while the sugar and base determine the nucleotide's identity and pairing properties.

Nitrogenous Bases There are four types of nitrogenous bases in DNA: adenine (A), thymine (T), cytosine (C), and guanine (G). These bases pair specifically (A with T and C with G) through hydrogen bonds, which are crucial for the double-helix structure of DNA and for the accurate replication and transcription of genetic information.