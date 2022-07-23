Identify each of the following reactions as a synthesis, decomposition, or exchange reaction:
2Hg + O₂ 2HgO
Fe²¹ + CuSO₄ → FeSO₄ + Cu²¹
HCl + NaOH → NaCl + H₂O
HNO₃ → H⁺ + NO₃⁻
What is the following type of decomposition reaction called?
ABCD + H₂O → ABCH + DOH
Which of the following chemical equations illustrates a typical decomposition reaction?
a. A + B → AB
b. AB + CD → AD + CB
c. 2A₂+ B₂ → 2A₂B
d. AB → A + B
The speed, or rate, of a chemical reaction is influenced by
(a) The presence of catalysts
(b) The temperature
(c) The concentration of the reactants
(d) a, b, and c are all correct
Every year dozens of elderly people are found dead in their unheated apartments and listed as victims of hypothermia. What is hypothermia, and how does it kill? Why are the elderly more susceptible to hypothermia than the young?
Which of the following statements is true for all exergonic reactions?