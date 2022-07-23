Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Exergonic Reactions Exergonic reactions are chemical processes that release energy, typically in the form of heat or light. These reactions occur spontaneously and are characterized by a negative change in Gibbs free energy (ΔG < 0). This energy release often drives biological processes, making exergonic reactions crucial for metabolism and cellular functions.

Energy Release In the context of exergonic reactions, energy release refers to the energy that is liberated when reactants are converted into products. This energy can be harnessed to perform work in biological systems, such as powering cellular activities or driving endergonic reactions, which require energy input. Understanding this concept is essential for grasping how energy flows in biochemical pathways.