Which of the following correctly states the relationship between anabolic and catabolic pathways?
A
Degradation of organic molecules by anabolic pathways provides the energy to drive catabolic pathways.
B
Energy derived from catabolic pathways is used to drive the breakdown of organic molecules in anabolic pathways.
C
Catabolic pathways produce usable cellular energy by synthesizing more complex organic molecules.
D
The flow of energy between catabolic and anabolic pathways is reversible.
E
Anabolic pathways synthesize more complex organic molecules using the energy derived from catabolic pathways.
