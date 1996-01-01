3. Energy & Cell Processes
Introduction to Metabolism
Multiple Choice
Metabolic pathways in cells are typically far from equilibrium. Which of the following processes tend(s) to keep these pathways away from equilibrium?
A
The continuous removal of the products of a pathway to be used in other reactions
B
An input of free energy from outside the pathway
C
An input of heat from the environment
D
The first, second, and third listed responses are correct.
E
The first and second listed responses are correct.
