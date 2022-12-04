Skip to main content
3. Energy & Cell Processes
Cell Cycle Regulation
Anatomy & Physiology3. Energy & Cell ProcessesCell Cycle Regulation
Problem 5c
In the cells of some organisms, mitosis occurs without cytokinesis. This will result in a. cells with more than one nucleus. b. cells that are unusually small. c. cells lacking nuclei. d. cell cycles lacking an S phase.

