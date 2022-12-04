3. Energy & Cell Processes
Cell Cycle Regulation
In the cells of some organisms, mitosis occurs without cytokinesis. This will result in a. cells with more than one nucleus. b. cells that are unusually small. c. cells lacking nuclei. d. cell cycles lacking an S phase.
