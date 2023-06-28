2. Cell Chemistry & Cell Components
Proteins
2:07 minutes
Problem 9b
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Which structural level of a protein would be least affected by a disruption in hydrogen bonding? a. primary structure b. secondary structure c. tertiary structure d. quaternary structure
Verified Solution
2m
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
105
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Proteins with a bite sized video explanation from Jason Amores SumpterStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice