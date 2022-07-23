Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Functions of Proteins Proteins serve various essential functions in biological systems, including support (structural roles), transport (carrying molecules), metabolic regulation (acting as enzymes), storage (holding nutrients), and movement (facilitating muscle contraction). Understanding these functions helps in identifying which options in the question are indeed roles of proteins. Recommended video: 03:54 03:54 Membrane Protein Functions

Genetic Information Storage The storage of genetic information is primarily the function of nucleic acids, such as DNA and RNA, rather than proteins. This distinction is crucial because it highlights that while proteins play many roles in cellular processes, they do not store genetic information, which is a key aspect of molecular biology. Recommended video: 01:28 01:28 Genetic Code