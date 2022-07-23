Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Proteins Proteins are organic molecules made up of amino acids and play crucial roles in biological processes. High temperatures can denature proteins, altering their structure and function. This denaturation can lead to the loss of enzymatic activity and disrupt cellular processes, which is particularly concerning in the developing brains of infants. Recommended video: 02:50 02:50 Proteins

Enzymes Enzymes are specialized proteins that catalyze biochemical reactions in the body. They are sensitive to temperature changes; excessive heat can lead to their denaturation, rendering them inactive. In infants, the proper functioning of enzymes is vital for metabolic processes, and their impairment due to high temperatures can have serious consequences. Recommended video: 02:55 02:55 Enzymes