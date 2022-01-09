Microscopic Appearance of Dense Irregular Connective Tissue Dense irregular connective tissue is dense with collagen fibers, which form a woven network, kind of like this tangle of strings. Because it's composed primarily of collagen, dense irregular connective tissue is very strong. This tissue displays strength when stressed from any angle because of the many directions in which the collagen flows. Dense irregular connective tissue is found in many areas of the body, such as the dermis, and the outer fibrous capsule surrounding some organs. This is dense irregular connective tissue found in the dermis. The collagen fibers are the dark, pink segments seen here. Notice at a higher magnification, we can see the various plains of the collagen fibers. Some are seen in longitudinal section... ...whereas others are seen in cross section. As we increase the magnification, notice the dark fibroblast nuclei scattered among the collagen fibers. Let's finish by reviewing the microscopic appearance of dense irregular connective tissue. Collagen fibers running in many directions... ...found in the dermis.

