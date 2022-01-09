Microscopic Appearance of Areolar Connective Tissue Areolar connective tissue resembles a spider's web, thanks to the random weaving of fibers and sporadic location of cells. Areolar connective tissue is a common type of loose connective tissue. It contains three fiber types, two of which are easily seen. Collagen fibers look like thick, pink strands. When stained in a particular way, elastic fibers look like thinner dark lines, similar to lines drawn with a pen. Many different cell types are present in areolar connective tissue. The nuclei fibroblasts, adipocytes, and various types of white blood cells, like macrophages, can be found in this tissue. A viscous ground substance fills the space between the fibers and cells. It's the background color on the slide. This is areolar connective tissue at a low magnification. Notice how the fiber and cell types are more recognizable, as magnification is increased. Areolar connective tissue functions to support epithelial tissue in the skin, mucous membranes, and the walls of hollow organs. It functions by connecting and binding different tissue types together. Let's finish by reviewing the microscopic appearance of areolar connective tissue. Areolar connective tissue has visible collagen fibers, elastic fibers, various cell types, and functions as a common binding material in the body.

