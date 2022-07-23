A substance containing atoms of different elements that are bonded together is called a(n)
(a) Molecule
(b) Compound
(c) Mixture
(d) Isotope
(e) Solution
An oxygen atom has eight protons.
(b) How many more electrons will it take to fill the outermost energy level?
(a) Sketch in the arrangement of electrons around the nucleus of the oxygen atom in the following diagram.
The subatomic particle with the least mass
(a) Carries a negative charge
(b) Carries a positive charge
(c) Plays no part in the atom's chemical reactions
(d) Is found only in the nucleus
The number and arrangement of electrons in an atom's outer energy level (valence shell) determine the atom's
(a) Atomic weight
(b) Atomic number
(c) Molecular weight
(d) Chemical properties
An atom of the element calcium has 20 protons and 20 neutrons. Determine the following information about calcium:
(a) Number of electrons
(b) Atomic number
(c) Atomic weight
(d) Number of electrons in each energy level