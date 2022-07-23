An oxygen atom has eight protons.
(b) How many more electrons will it take to fill the outermost energy level?
(a) Sketch in the arrangement of electrons around the nucleus of the oxygen atom in the following diagram.
The subatomic particle with the least mass
(a) Carries a negative charge
(b) Carries a positive charge
(c) Plays no part in the atom's chemical reactions
(d) Is found only in the nucleus
Isotopes of an element differ from each other in the number of
(a) Protons in the nucleus
(b) Neutrons in the nucleus
(c) Electrons in the outer shells
(d) a, b, and c are all correct
An atom of the element calcium has 20 protons and 20 neutrons. Determine the following information about calcium:
(a) Number of electrons
(b) Atomic number
(c) Atomic weight
(d) Number of electrons in each energy level