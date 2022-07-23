Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Valence Electrons Valence electrons are the electrons located in the outermost shell of an atom. They play a crucial role in chemical bonding and reactions, as they are the electrons that can be gained, lost, or shared when atoms interact. The number of valence electrons determines how an atom will bond with others, influencing its chemical properties. Recommended video: 07:41 07:41 Electron Transport Chain

Chemical Properties Chemical properties refer to the characteristics of a substance that become evident during a chemical reaction. These properties include reactivity with other substances, the ability to form bonds, and the types of reactions an element can undergo. The arrangement and number of valence electrons directly influence these properties, determining how an atom interacts with others. Recommended video: 01:56 01:56 Chemical Reactions