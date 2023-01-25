Skip to main content
3. Energy & Cell Processes
Chemiosmosis
Anatomy & Physiology3. Energy & Cell ProcessesChemiosmosis
2:29 minutes
Problem 8a
Explain the relationship between electron transport and oxidative phosphorylation. How do uncoupling proteins 'uncouple' this relationship in brown adipose tissue?

