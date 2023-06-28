3. Energy & Cell Processes
Chemiosmosis
Problem 9
MAKE CONNECTIONS The proton pump shown in Figures 7.17 and 7.18 is a type of ATP synthase (see Figure 9.14). Compare the processes shown in the two figures, and say whether they are involved in active or passive transport (see Concepts 7.3 and 7.4).
