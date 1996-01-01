14. Autonomic Nervous System
ANS Characteristics
ANS Characteristics
14. Autonomic Nervous System
ANS Characteristics
5 videos3 questions
VIDEOS 5
PRACTICE 3
- Textbook QuestionTiffany, a 21-year-old college student, is having trouble sleeping, cries frequently, and has recurrent thoughts of suicide. An antidepressant is prescribed. Like many such drugs, this antidepressant has anticholinergic side effects. What side effects might Tiffany experience in the first week of treatment?28
- Textbook QuestionMr. Johnson suffers from urinary retention and a hypoactive urinary bladder. Bethanechol, a drug that mimics acetylcholine's autonomic effects, is prescribed to manage his problem. First explain the rationale for prescribing bethanechol, and then predict which of the following adverse effects Mr. Johnson might experience while taking this drug (select all that apply): dizziness, low blood pressure, deficient tear formation, wheezing, increased mucus production in bronchi, deficient salivation, diarrhea, cramping, excessive sweating, undesirable erection of penis.18
- Textbook QuestionA 32-year-old woman complains of intermittent aching pains in the medial two fingers of both hands. During such episodes, the fingers become blanched and then blue. Her history is taken, and it is noted that she is a heavy smoker. The physician advises her that she must stop smoking and states that she will not prescribe any medication until the patient has discontinued smoking for a month. What is this patient's condition, and why was she told to stop smoking?13