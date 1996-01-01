Choose the correct term from the key to respond to the statements describing various brain areas. Key: a. cerebellum b. corpora quadrigemina c. corpus callosum d. striatum e. hypothalamus f. medulla g. midbrain h. pons i. thalamus ________ (1) basal nuclei involved in fine control of motor activities ________ (2) region where there is a crossover of fibers of descending pyramidal tracts ________ (3) control of temperature, autonomic nervous system reflexes, hunger, and water balance _________ (4) houses the substantia nigra and cerebral aqueduct _________ (5) relay stations for visual and auditory stimuli input; found in midbrain _________ (6) houses vital centers for control of the heart, respiration, and blood pressure _________ (7) brain area through which all the sensory input is relayed to get to the cerebral cortex _________ (8) brain area most concerned with equilibrium, body posture, and coordination of motor activity