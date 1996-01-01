12. Central Nervous System
12. Central Nervous System
- Textbook QuestionRobert, a brilliant computer analyst, suffered a blow to his anterior skull from a falling rock while mountain climbing. Shortly thereafter, it was obvious to his coworkers that his behavior had undergone a dramatic change. Although previously a smart dresser, he was now unkempt. One morning, he was observed defecating into the wastebasket. Which region of Robert's brain was affected by the cranial blow?271
- Textbook Questiona. Make a rough drawing of the lateral aspect of the left cerebral hemisphere. b. You may be thinking, 'But I just can't draw!' So, name the hemisphere involved with most people's ability to draw. c. On your drawing, locate the following areas and provide the major function of each: primary motor cortex, premotor cortex, somatosensory association cortex, primary somatosensory cortex, visual and auditory areas, prefrontal cortex, Wernicke's and Broca's areas.20
- Textbook QuestionA number of brain structures are listed below. If an area is primarily gray matter, write a in the answer blank; if mostly white matter, respond with b. ________ (1) cerebral cortex ________ (2) corpus callosum and corona radiata ________ (3) red nucleus ________ (4) medial and lateral nuclear groups ________ (5) medial lemniscus ________ (6) cranial nerve nuclei ________ (7) spinothalamic tract ________ (8) fornix ________ (9) cingulate and precentral gyri16
- Textbook QuestionChoose the correct term from the key to respond to the statements describing various brain areas. Key: a. cerebellum b. corpora quadrigemina c. corpus callosum d. striatum e. hypothalamus f. medulla g. midbrain h. pons i. thalamus ________ (1) basal nuclei involved in fine control of motor activities ________ (2) region where there is a crossover of fibers of descending pyramidal tracts ________ (3) control of temperature, autonomic nervous system reflexes, hunger, and water balance _________ (4) houses the substantia nigra and cerebral aqueduct _________ (5) relay stations for visual and auditory stimuli input; found in midbrain _________ (6) houses vital centers for control of the heart, respiration, and blood pressure _________ (7) brain area through which all the sensory input is relayed to get to the cerebral cortex _________ (8) brain area most concerned with equilibrium, body posture, and coordination of motor activity15
