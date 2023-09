Use the key to classify each of the following described tissue types into one of the four major tissue categories. Key: connective tissue epithelium muscle nervous tissue _________ (1) Tissue type composed largely of nonliving extracellular matrix; important in protection and support _________ (2) The tissue immediately responsible for body movement _________ (3) The tissue that enables us to be aware of the external environment and to react to it _________ (4) The tissue that lines body cavities and covers surfaces