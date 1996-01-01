Skip to main content
Anatomy & Physiology
Start typing, then use the up and down arrows to select an option from the list.
Create Account
Sign in
My Course
Learn
Beta
Explore
Bookmarks
10. Muscular System
Muscle Action, Origin, and Insertion
Muscle Action, Origin, and Insertion
10. Muscular System
Previous Topic
Next Topic
Muscle Action, Origin, and Insertion
5 videos
|
9 questions
VIDEOS
5
Previous videos for
Next videos for
13:16
Rotator Cuff Muscles | Origins, Insertions, Innervations, and Actions
by Catalyst University
657
1
04:43
Pectoralis Major Anatomy: Origin, Insertion & Action
by Bodyworks Prime
30
04:16
Gluteus Maximus Anatomy: Origin, Insertion & Action
by Bodyworks Prime
19
05:37
Semitendinosus Anatomy: Origin, Insertion & Action
by Bodyworks Prime
24
02:54
Rectus Femoris Anatomy: Origin, Insertion & Action
by Bodyworks Prime
48
PRACTICE
9
Multiple Choice
Which of the following adducts the fingers and wrist?
574
Multiple Choice
How many origins are there for the biceps brachii muscle?
548
1
Multiple Choice
The external intercostal muscles are used primarily in __________.
593
Multiple Choice
The attachment site of a muscle's tendon to the more-movable bone is called the __________.
707
1
Multiple Choice
Which muscle flexes and rotates the lumbar region of the vertebral column?
604
Multiple Choice
A muscle that is inserted on the mandible is probably involved in __________.
460
Multiple Choice
Which of the following muscles aids inspiration by lifting the first two ribs?
354
Multiple Choice
When the diaphragm contracts, __________.
602
1
Textbook Question
Distinguish between a. direct and indirect muscle attachments and b. a tendon and an aponeurosis.
23
Previous Topic
Next Topic