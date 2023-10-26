9. Muscle Tissue
Introduction to Muscles and Muscle Tissue
9. Muscle Tissue
Introduction to Muscles and Muscle Tissue
1
concept
Properties of Muscle Tissue
4m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
2
ProblemProblem
A main function of muscle is to convert chemical energy to mechanical energy. Which property of muscles relates most directly to this function?
A
Contractility.
B
Extensibility.
C
Elasticity.
D
Excitability.
3
concept
Types of Muscle Tissue
6m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
4
example
Introduction to Muscles and Muscle Tissue Example 1
2m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
5
ProblemProblem
You are looking through a microscope at muscle tissue and you do not see any striations. What type or types of muscle could you be looking at?
A
Cardiac.
B
Skeletal.
C
Smooth.
D
A & C are both correct.
6
ProblemProblem
What type of muscle tissue is shown in the slide below?
A
Cardiac.
B
Skeletal.
C
Smooth.
D
It is impossible to tell from the image.
7
ProblemProblem
Which type of muscle cell is typically the largest?
A
Cardiac.
B
Skeletal.
C
Smooth.
D
Different types of muscle cells are roughly the same size.