Microscopic Anatomy of Bones - Bone Cells
Introduction to Bone Cells
Microscopic Anatomy of Bones - Bone Cells Example 1
Osteoblasts
Osteocytes
Osteoclasts
Microscopic Anatomy of Bones - Bone Cells Example 2
How does the structure of an osteocyte allow communication with adjacent cells?
Osteocytes have cellular projections that meet and form gap junctions with adjacent osteocytes.
Osteocytes have ruffled borders to release signaling molecules that communicate with adjacent osteocytes.
Osteocytes have significant surface area to allow for rapid diffusion across the cell membrane.
Osteocytes are multinucleated allowing them to make more protein rapidly and pass information quickly.
A central theme in anatomy is the relationship between structure and function. What structural feature of osteoclasts aids in their function of osteolysis?
Their multiple nuclei allow for more rapid production and deposition of collagen.
Their cellular projections allow cell to cell communication.
Their flattened shape allows them to move through the bone more easily.
Their ruffles border increases surface area between the osteoclasts and the matrix.
Which pathway correctly identifies the relationship between bone cells?
Osteoprogenitor → osteoblast → osteoclast
Osteoprogenitor → osteoblast → osteocyte
Osteoclast → osteocyte → osteoblast
Osteoclast → osteoprogenitor → osteoblast
What is the major function of bone cells found in lacunae?
Bone reabsorption.
Bone deposition.
Monitoring bone stress.
Laying down new organic matrix.
- Bone remodeling in adults is regulated and directed mainly by a. growth hormone b. thyroid hormones c. sex ho...
- The disorder in which bones are porous and thin but bone composition is normal is a. osteomalacia b. osteopor...
- Describe in proper sequence the events of endochondral ossification in a long bone.
- As we grow, our long bones increase in diameter, but the thickness of the compact bone of the shaft remains re...
- Describe the process of new bone formation in an adult bone. Use the terms osteoid seam and calcification fron...
- a. Why are fractures most common in elderly individuals? b. Why are greenstick fractures most common in child...
- Why do you think wheelchair-bound people with paralyzed lower limbs have thin, weak bones of the leg and thigh...
- Mrs. Abbruzzo brought her 4-year-old daughter to the doctor, complaining that she didn't 'look right.' The chi...
- What would a long bone look like at the end of adolescence if bone remodeling did not occur?
- Noah Beckenstein went to weight-lifting camp in the summer between seventh and eighth grade. He noticed that t...