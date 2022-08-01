Skip to main content
3. Energy & Cell Processes
Chemiosmosis
1
Chemiosmosis

5m
2
Chemiosmotic creation of ATP is driven by:

a) Phosphate transfer through the plasma membrane.

b) Potential energy of the H+ concentration gradient created by the electron transport chain.

c) Substrate-level phosphorylation in the mitochondrial matrix.

d) Large quantities of ADP in the mitochondrial matrix.

3
The electron transport chain pumps H+ ions into which location of the mitochondria?

a) Mitochondrial intermembrane space. 

b) Mitochondrial matrix.

c)  Mitochondrial inner membrane.

d) The H+ ions are pumped out of the mitochondria.

