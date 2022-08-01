3. Energy & Cell Processes
Chemiosmosis
3. Energy & Cell Processes
Chemiosmosis
1
concept
Chemiosmosis
5m
Was this helpful?
2
ProblemProblem
Chemiosmotic creation of ATP is driven by:
a) Phosphate transfer through the plasma membrane.
b) Potential energy of the H+ concentration gradient created by the electron transport chain.
c) Substrate-level phosphorylation in the mitochondrial matrix.
d) Large quantities of ADP in the mitochondrial matrix.
A
Phosphate transfer through the plasma membrane.
B
Potential energy of the H+ concentration gradient created by the electron transport chain.
C
Substrate-level phosphorylation in the mitochondrial matrix.
D
Large quantities of ADP in the mitochondrial matrix.
3
ProblemProblem
The electron transport chain pumps H+ ions into which location of the mitochondria?
a) Mitochondrial intermembrane space.
b) Mitochondrial matrix.
c) Mitochondrial inner membrane.
d) The H+ ions are pumped out of the mitochondria.
A
Mitochondrial intermembrane space.
B
Mitochondrial inner membrane.
C
Mitochondrial matrix.
D
The H+ ions are pumped out of the mitochondria.
Additional resources for Chemiosmosis
PRACTICE PROBLEMS AND ACTIVITIES (7)
- What does the chemiosmotic hypothesis claim? a. ATP is generated using phosphates taken from intermediates in ...
- Explain the relationship between electron transport and oxidative phosphorylation. How do uncoupling proteins ...
- Explain the relationship between electron transport and oxidative phosphorylation. How do uncoupling proteins ...
- MAKE CONNECTIONS The proton pump shown in Figures 7.17 and 7.18 is a type of ATP synthase (see Figure 9.14). C...
- Continue your comparison of electron transport and chemiosmosis in mitochondria and chloroplasts. In each case...
- ATP synthase enzymes are found in the prokaryotic plasma membrane and in the inner membrane of a mitochondrion...
- For a short time in the 1930s, some physicians prescribed low doses of a compound called dinitrophenol (DNP) t...