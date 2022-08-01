Skip to main content
3. Energy & Cell Processes
Enzyme Activation Energy
1
concept

clock
4m
2
concept

Enzymes Lower Activation Energy

clock
3m
3
Problem
Which of the following statements is TRUE regarding an enzyme's function?

a) It is generally increased if the structure or conformation of an enzyme is altered.

b) It is independent of factors such as pH and temperature.

c) It increases the rate of chemical reactions by lowering activation energy barriers.

