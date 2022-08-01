3. Energy & Cell Processes
Enzyme Binding Factors
Enzyme-Substrate Complex
Cofactors
The organic non-protein components that aid in enzyme catalysis are called:
a) Reactants.
b) Cofactors.
c) Coenzymes.
d) Substrates.
e) Products.
A
Reactants.
B
Cofactors.
C
Coenzymes.
D
Substrates.
E
Products.
