Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down arrows to select an option from the list.
3. Energy & Cell Processes
Krebs Cycle
3. Energy & Cell Processes

Krebs Cycle

Previous TopicNext Topic
1
concept

Krebs Cycle

clock
1m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
2
concept

Phases of The Krebs Cycle

clock
9m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
3
example

Krebs Cycle Example 1

clock
1m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
4
Problem
Problem

Which product of the Krebs cycle is also used as a reactant in the Krebs cycle?

a) Citrate.

b) ATP.

c) Acetyl-CoA.

d) Oxaloacetate.

5
Problem
Problem

Taking one molecule of glucose through glycolysis, pyruvate oxidation, and the Krebs cycle generates:

a) 6 CO2, 8 NADH, 2 FADH2 and 4 ATP.

b) 6 CO2, 8 NADH, 1 FADH2 and 2 ATP. 

c)  6 CO2, 10 NADH, 2 FADH2 and 4 ATP.  

d) 6 CO2, 10 NADH, 2 FADH2 and 2 ATP.

Previous TopicNext Topic