Types of Phosphorylation
Substrate-Level Phosphorylation
Oxidative Phosphorylation
Substrate-level phosphorylation is utilized to create ATP in which steps of aerobic cellular respiration?
a) Electron Transport Chain and Chemiosmosis.
b) Glycolysis and Pyruvate Oxidation.
c) Pyruvate Oxidation and Krebs cycle.
d) Glycolysis and Krebs cycle.
Which type of phosphorylation synthesizes ATP using an enzyme that transfers a phosphate group to ADP?
a) Adaptive Phosphorylation.
b) Oxidative Phosphorylation.
c) Substrate-level Phosphorylation.
d) Product-level Phosphorylation.
The largest amount of ATP made by cellular respiration is created by the process of ______________, in the _____________ steps of aerobic cellular respiration.
a) Substrate-level phosphorylation; first.
b) Oxidative phosphorylation; first.
c) Oxidative phosphorylation; final.
d) Substrate-level phosphorylation; final.
