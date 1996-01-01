Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.

Physics

Learn the toughest concepts covered in Physics with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors

31. Alternating Current

Alternating Voltages and Currents

7 videos | 5 questions
PRACTICE

RMS Current and Voltage

8 videos | 2 questions
VIDEOS
Previous videos for
Next videos for
PRACTICE

Phasors

9 videos | 3 questions
VIDEOS
Previous videos for
Next videos for
PRACTICE

Resistors in AC Circuits

11 videos | 2 questions
VIDEOS
Previous videos for
Next videos for
PRACTICE

Phasors for Resistors

8 videos | 1 question
PRACTICE

Capacitors in AC Circuits

12 videos | 6 questions
VIDEOS
Previous videos for
Next videos for
PRACTICE

Phasors for Capacitors

8 videos | 1 question
PRACTICE

Inductors in AC Circuits

8 videos | 5 questions
VIDEOS
Previous videos for
Next videos for
PRACTICE

Phasors for Inductors

9 videos | 1 question
VIDEOS
Previous videos for
Next videos for
PRACTICE

Impedance in AC Circuits

11 videos | 2 questions
VIDEOS
Previous videos for
Next videos for
PRACTICE

Series LRC Circuits

8 videos | 6 questions
VIDEOS
Previous videos for
Next videos for
PRACTICE

Resonance in Series LRC Circuits

8 videos | 1 question
VIDEOS
Previous videos for
Next videos for
PRACTICE

Power in AC Circuits

8 videos
VIDEOS
Previous videos for
Next videos for

© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.