Learn the toughest concepts covered in Physics with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors
A 12 Ω resistor is connected to an AC source. If the resistor’s voltage phasor is initially at 0° , and the figure below shows the phasor after 0.04 s, answer the following:
a) What is the angular frequency of the source? Assume the phasor is on its first rotation.
b) What does the current phasor diagram look like?
c) What is the current in the circuit at this point (t = 0.04 ?)?
An AC source operates at a maximum voltage of 60 V and is connected to a 0.7 mF capacitor. If the current across the capacitor is i(t) = iMAX cos[(100 s−1 )t],
a) What is iMAX?
b) Draw the phasors for voltage across the capacitor and current in the circuit at t = 0.02 s. Assume that the current phasor begins at 0°.
An AC source operates at a maximum voltage of 75 V and is connected to a 0.4 H inductor. If the current across the inductor is i(t) = iMAX cos[(450 s −1)t],
a) What is iMAX?
b) Draw the phasors for voltage across the inductor and current in the circuit at t = 4.2 ms. Assume that the current phasor begins at 0°.
An AC source operates at a maximum voltage of 120 V and an angular frequency of 377 s-1 . If this source is connected in parallel to a 15 Ω resistor and in parallel to a 0.20 mF capacitor, answer the following questions:
a) What is the maximum current produced by the source?
b) What is the maximum current through the resistor?
c) What is the maximum current through the capacitor?
An AC source operates at an RMS voltage of 70 V and a frequency of 85 Hz. If the source is connected in series to a 20 Ω resistor, a 0.15 H inductor and a 500 µF capacitor, answer the following questions:
a) What is the maximum current produced by the source?
b) What is the maximum voltage across the resistor?
c) What is the maximum voltage across the inductor?
d) What is the maximum voltage across the capacitor?