A tightly-wound 200-turn rectangular loop has dimensions of 40cm by 70cm. A constant magnetic field of 3.5T points in the same direction as the normal of the loop. If the dimensions of the loop change to 20cm by 35cm over 0.5s, with the number of turns remaining the same, what is the induced EMF on the rectangular loop?
An outlet in North America outputs electricity at 120 V, but a typical laptop needs to operate at around 20 V. In order to do so, a transformer is placed in a laptop’s power supply. If the coil in the circuit connected to the laptop has 20 turns, how many turns must the coil in the circuit with the outlet have?
An outer solenoid with 30 turns is wound tightly around an inner coil 25cm long with a diameter of 4cm and 300 turns. The current in the inner solenoid is 0.12 A and is increasing at a rate of 1.75×103A/s. a) What is the average magnetic flux through each turn of the outer coil? b) If the resistance of the outer coil is 20mΩ, what is the magnitude of the induced current through the outer coil?
(Note:for the multiple choice, select the correct answer for part (b) only.)