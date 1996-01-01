30. Induction and Inductance
Intro to Induction Practice Problems
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
A 10 cm long solenoid used in an electromagnet has a radius of 1.25 cm. Calculate the stored energy when 160 turns of wire transmit 0.60 A of electric current.
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
Some applications, such as containing hot plasma for scientific research, require powerful magnetic fields. A solenoid of radius 15.0 cm and length 70.0 cm conducts a current of 120 A, creating a magnetic field of strength 6.00 T inside the solenoid. Calculate the energy stored in the magnetic field, assuming an ideal solenoid with an even magnetic field inside and zero magnetic fields outside the solenoid.