A small 10-kg object is connected to the right end of a thin rod of length 4 m and mass 5 kg. The rod is free to rotate about a fixed perpendicular axis on its left end, as shown below. The rod is initially held at rest, horizontally. When the rod is released, it falls, rotating about its axis, similar to a pendulum. What is the speed at the rod’s center of mass when the rod is vertical? BONUS:What is object’s speed when the rod is vertical?
A solid sphere of mass M = 10 kg and radius R = 2 is rolling without slipping with speed V = 5 m/s on a flat surface when it reaches the bottom of an inclined plane that makes an angle of Θ = 37° with the horizontal. The plane has just enough friction to cause the sphere to roll without slipping while going up. What maximum height will the sphere attain? (Use g = 10 m/s2.)
You may remember that the lowest speed that an object may have at the top of a loop-the-loop of radius R, so that it completes the loop without falling, is √gR . Determine the lowest speed that a solid sphere must have at the bottom of a loop-the-loop, so that it reaches the top with enough speed to complete the loop. Assume the sphere rolls without slipping.
A composite disc is built from a solid disc and a concentric, thick-walled hoop, as shown below. The inner disc (solid) has mass 4 kg and radius 2 m. The outer disc (thick-walled) has mass 5 kg, inner radius 2 m, and outer radius 3 m. Calculate the moment of inertia of this composite disc about a central axis perpendicular to the discs.
Two solid cylinders of same mass and radius roll on a horizontal surface just before going up an inclined plane. Cylinder A rolls without slipping, but cylinder B moves along a slippery path, so it moves without rotating at all times. At the bottom of the incline, both have the same speed at their center of mass. Which will go higher on the inclined plane? (Why?)
A light, long rope is wrapped around a solid disc, in such a way that pulling the rope causes the disc to spin about a fixed axis perpendicular to itself and through its center. The disc has mass 40 kg, radius 2 m, and is initially at rest, and the rope unwinds without slipping. You pull on the rope with a constant 200 N. Use the rotational version of Newton’s Second Law to calculate how fast (in rad/s) the disc be spinning after you pull 50 m of rope.
A system is made of two small, 3 kg masses attached to the ends of a 5 kg, 4 m long, thin rod, as shown. The system is free to rotate about an axis perpendicular to the rod and through its center. Two forces, both of magnitude F and perpendicular to the rod, are applied as shown below. What must the value of F be to the system from rest to 10 rad/s in exactly 8 complete revolutions?
Two rotating doors, each 6.0 m long, are fixed to the same central axis of rotation, as shown (top view). When you push on one door with a constant 100 N, directed perpendicular from the face of the door and 50 cm from its outer edge, the rotating door system takes 8 s to complete a full revolution from rest. The doors can be modeled as thin rectangles (moments of inertia for thin rectangles, around two different axes, are shown for reference). Calculate the mass of the system.
A 1,000 kg disc that has a 5 m outer radius is mounted on a vertical, inner axle 80 kg in mass and 1 m in radius. A motor acts on the axle to speed up or slow down the system. Suppose the motor stops functioning when the system is spinning at 70 rad/s. To bring it to a complete stop, you apply a constant 200 N friction to the surface of the axle. How many revolutions will the system take to stop?
Two blocks of masses m1 and m2 are both attached to a long, light rope that is wrapped several times around a pulley, as shown below. The pulley has mass M and radius R, can be modeled as a solid cylinder, and is free to rotate about a fixed, frictionless axis perpendicular to itself and through its center. When the block is released from rest, it begins to fall, causing the pulley to unwind without slipping. Derive an expression for the angular acceleration of the pulley.
A hollow sphere 10 kg in mass and 2 m in radius rolls without slipping along a horizontal surface with 20 m/s. It then reaches an inclined plane that makes 37° with the horizontal, as shown. If it rolls up the incline without slipping, how long will it take to reach its maximum height? (Hint:You will need to first calculate its acceleration)