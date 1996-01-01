18. Waves & Sound
Standing Waves
18. Waves & Sound
Standing Waves
Textbook Question
CALC. A thin, taut string tied at both ends and oscillating in its third harmonic has its shape described by the equation y(x, t) = (5.60 cm) sin[(0.0340 rad/cm)x] sin[(50.0 rad/s)t], where the origin is at the left end of the string, the x-axis is along the string, and the y-axis is perpendicular to the string. (a) Draw a sketch that shows the standing-wave pattern.
159
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
A wire with mass 40.0 g is stretched so that its ends are tied down at points 80.0 cm apart. The wire vibrates in its fundamental mode with frequency 60.0 Hz and with an amplitude at the antinodes of 0.300 cm. (a) What is the speed of propagation of transverse waves in the wire?
191
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
BIO Tendons are, essentially, elastic cords stretched between two fixed ends. As such, they can support standing waves. A woman has a 20-cm-long Achilles tendon—connecting the heel to a muscle in the calf—with a cross-section area of 90 mm^2 . The density of tendon tissue is 1100 kg/m^3 . For a reasonable tension of 500 N, what will be the fundamental frequency of her Achilles tendon?
17
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
A flutist assembles her flute in a room where the speed of sound is 342 m/s . When she plays the note A, it is in perfect tune with a 440 Hz tuning fork. After a few minutes, the air inside her flute has warmed to where the speed of sound is 346 m/s. b. How far does she need to extend the 'tuning joint' of her flute to be in tune with the tuning fork?
41
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
An old mining tunnel disappears into a hillside. You would like to know how long the tunnel is, but it's too dangerous to go inside. Recalling your recent physics class, you decide to try setting up standing-wave resonances inside the tunnel. Using your subsonic amplifier and loudspeaker, you find resonances at 4.5 Hz and 6.3 Hz, and at no frequencies between these. It's rather chilly inside the tunnel, so you estimate the sound speed to be 335 m/s . Based on your measurements, how far is it to the end of the tunnel?
21
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
A 1.0-m-tall vertical tube is filled with 20°C water. A tuning fork vibrating at 580 Hz is held just over the top of the tube as the water is slowly drained from the bottom. At what water heights, measured from the bottom of the tube, will there be a standing wave in the tube above the water?
27
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
A 280 Hz sound wave is directed into one end of the trombone slide seen in FIGURE P17.55. A microphone is placed at the other end to record the intensity of sound waves that are transmitted through the tube. The straight sides of the slide are 80 cm in length and 10 cm apart with a semicircular bend at the end. For what slide extensions s will the microphone detect a maximum of sound intensity?
22
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
BIO Deep-sea divers often breathe a mixture of helium and oxygen to avoid getting the 'bends' from breathing high-pressure nitrogen. The helium has the side effect of making the divers' voices sound odd. Although your vocal tract can be roughly described as an open-closed tube, the way you hold your mouth and position your lips greatly affects the standing-wave frequencies of the vocal tract. This is what allows different vowels to sound different. The 'ee' sound is made by shaping your vocal tract to have standing-wave frequencies at, normally, 270 Hz and 2300 Hz. What will these frequencies be for a helium-oxygen mixture in which the speed of sound at body temperature is 750 m/s ? The speed of sound in air at body temperature is 350 m/s .
44
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
A bass clarinet can be modeled as a 120-cm-long open-closed tube. A bass clarinet player starts playing in a 20° C room, but soon the air inside the clarinet warms to where the speed of sound is 352 m/s . Does the fundamental frequency increase or decrease? By how much?
19
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
INT One end of a 75-cm-long, 2.5 g guitar string is attached to a spring. The other end is pulled, which stretches the spring. The guitar string's second harmonic occurs at 550 Hz when the spring has been stretched by 5.0 cm. What is the value of the spring constant?
43
Has a video solution.
