18. Waves & Sound
Wave Interference
18. Waves & Sound
Wave Interference
Guided videos.
Learn with PatrickGo to the course
+3
Additional 3 creators.
Learn with other creators
Showing 7 of 7 videos
Practice this topic
Multiple Choice
Two sinusoidal waves with amplitudes and respectively, move toward each other on a string and experience superposition. As they move past each other, the displacement of the string from equilibrium is complicated. Considering all positions on the string where the waves are overlapping, what are the largest and smallest magnitudes of the displacement of the string?
69
Multiple Choice
Two speakers (A and B) lie on the y-axis, apart. They emit exactly the same 280 Hz tone in phase with each other. You start right at speaker A and walk in the x-direction. How far from speaker A do you first hear a minimum in sound intensity? Assume the speed of sound in this room is
55
Textbook Question
Small speakers A and B are driven in phase at 725 Hz by the same audio oscillator. Both speakers start out 4.50 m from the listener, but speaker A is slowly moved away (Fig. E16.34). (a) At what distance d will the sound from the speakers first produce destructive interference at the listener's location?
116
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Two loudspeakers, A and B (Fig. E16.35), are driven by the same amplifier and emit sinusoidal waves in phase. Speaker B is 2.00 m to the right of speaker A. Consider point Q along the extension of the line connecting the speakers, 1.00 m to the right of speaker B. Both speakers emit sound waves that travel directly from the speaker to point Q. What is the lowest frequency for which (b) destructive interference occurs at point Q?
77
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Two loudspeakers, A and B (Fig. E16.35), are driven by the same amplifier and emit sinusoidal waves in phase. Speaker B is 2.00 m to the right of speaker A. Consider point Q along the extension of the line connecting the speakers, 1.00 m to the right of speaker B. Both speakers emit sound waves that travel directly from the speaker to point Q. What is the lowest frequency for which (a) constructive interference occurs at point Q
195
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
The three identical loudspeakers in FIGURE P17.71 play a 170 Hz tone in a room where the speed of sound is 340 m/s . You are standing 4.0 m in front of the middle speaker. At this point, the amplitude of the wave from each speaker is a. c. When the amplitude is maximum, by what factor is the sound intensity greater than the sound intensity from a single speaker?
28
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Two radio antennas A and B radiate in phase. Antenna B is 120 m to the right of antenna A. Consider point Q along the extension of the line connecting the antennas, a horizontal distance of 40 m to the right of antenna B. The frequency, and hence the wavelength, of the emitted waves can be varied. (b) What is the longest wavelength for which there will be constructive interference at point Q?
82
1
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Two radio antennas A and B radiate in phase. Antenna B is 120 m to the right of antenna A. Consider point Q along the extension of the line connecting the antennas, a horizontal distance of 40 m to the right of antenna B. The frequency, and hence the wavelength, of the emitted waves can be varied. (a) What is the longest wavelength for which there will be destructive interference at point Q?
195
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Two speakers that are 15.0 m apart produce in-phase sound waves of frequency 250.0 Hz in a room where the speed of sound is 340.0 m>s. A woman starts out at the midpoint between the two speakers. The room's walls and ceiling are covered with absorbers to eliminate reflections, and she listens with only one ear for best precision. (c) How far from the center must she walk before she first hears the sound maximally enhanced?
63
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Two speakers that are 15.0 m apart produce in-phase sound waves of frequency 250.0 Hz in a room where the speed of sound is 340.0 m>s. A woman starts out at the midpoint between the two speakers. The room's walls and ceiling are covered with absorbers to eliminate reflections, and she listens with only one ear for best precision. (a) What does she hear: constructive or destructive interference? Why?
162
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Two small stereo speakers A and B that are 1.40 m apart are sending out sound of wavelength 34 cm in all directions and all in phase. A person at point P starts out equidistant from both speakers and walks so that he is always 1.50 m from speaker B (Fig. E35.1). For what values of x will the sound this person hears be (b) cancelled? Limit your solution to the cases where x … 1.50 m
18
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Two small stereo speakers A and B that are 1.40 m apart are sending out sound of wavelength 34 cm in all directions and all in phase. A person at point P starts out equidistant from both speakers and walks so that he is always 1.50 m from speaker B (Fig. E35.1). For what values of x will the sound this person hears be (a) maximally reinforced. Limit your solution to the cases where x … 1.50 m
19
Has a video solution.
Showing 18 of 18 practice