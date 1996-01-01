3. Energy & Cell Processes
Steps of Translation
Which of the following does not occur during translation's termination step?
The first tRNA brings the amino acid methionine to the ribosome.
The small and large ribosomal subunits separate from each other.
The polypeptide is released from the ribosome.
A "stop" codon is reached by the ribosome along the mRNA.
