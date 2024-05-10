21. The Immune System
Steps of the Inflammatory Response
Multiple ChoiceMultiple Choice
Which of the following statements about the inflammatory response is false?
A
It includes vasodilation of the blood vessels and the release of immune cells from the blood stream.
B
Neutrophils are the first cells to exit the blood stream during the inflammatory response.
C
Apoptosis of infected cells triggers the inflammatory response.
D
Chronic triggering of the inflammatory response can damage the host.
E
Major signs of inflammation include: redness, swelling, heat, pain, and loss of function
