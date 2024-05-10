21. The Immune System
Steps of the Inflammatory Response
Rheumatoid arthritis is an autoimmune disease, meaning that the body’s immune system attacks the body’s joint tissues. Why are many autoimmune diseases associated with chronic inflammation?
The tissues the immune system is “fighting” are always present, so the inflammatory response does not shut off.
The invading microbes are not easily killed and keep reforming causing chronic inflammation.
The invading virus goes dormant in the body and later reemerges causing prolonged periods of inflammation.
