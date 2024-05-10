21. The Immune System
Steps of the Inflammatory Response
Multiple ChoiceMultiple Choice
In the inflammatory response, which immune cells are the first to begin the immune response to an injury?
A
The neutrophil cells are the first to respond to the injury and begin removing invading microbes.
B
The mast cells release inflammatory mediators to recruit other immune cells to the injury site.
C
The macrophages release histamine to dilate the blood vessels allowing immune cells to enter the injury site.
22
views
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 5 videos