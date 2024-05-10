21. The Immune System
Steps of the Inflammatory Response
Which of the following is needed for vasodilation and diapedesis to occur at an infection site?
A
Mast cells releasing histamines and cytokines to dilate the blood vessels & recruit immune cells.
B
Adhesion proteins on the endothelial cells of the blood vessels allowing the immune cells to leave the blood stream.
C
Exudate full of blood, plasma, proteins and immune cells exiting the blood stream to the infection site.
D
All are needed for vasodilation and diapedesis to occur at the site of an infection.
