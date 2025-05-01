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Multiple Choice
Which muscle of the vertebral column attaches to the iliac crest and the iliolumbar ligament?
A
Psoas major
B
Erector spinae
C
Multifidus
D
Quadratus lumborum
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the anatomy of the vertebral column and the muscles associated with it. The vertebral column is supported by several muscles that help with posture, movement, and stability.
Step 2: Review the origin and insertion points of the Quadratus lumborum muscle. This muscle originates from the iliac crest and the iliolumbar ligament, and inserts onto the transverse processes of the lumbar vertebrae and the 12th rib.
Step 3: Compare the Quadratus lumborum with the other muscles listed in the problem. For example, the Psoas major primarily originates from the lumbar vertebrae and inserts onto the femur, while the Erector spinae group spans the length of the spine and is involved in extension and rotation. The Multifidus is a deep muscle that stabilizes the vertebrae.
Step 4: Focus on the specific attachment points mentioned in the problem (iliac crest and iliolumbar ligament). The Quadratus lumborum is the only muscle among the options that attaches to these structures.
Step 5: Conclude that the Quadratus lumborum is the correct answer based on its anatomical origin and insertion points, which match the description provided in the problem.
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