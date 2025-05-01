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Multiple Choice
What is the primary action of the flexor carpi ulnaris muscle?
A
Pronation of the forearm
B
Flexion of the elbow
C
Extension and abduction of the wrist
D
Flexion and adduction of the wrist
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the location and attachment points of the flexor carpi ulnaris muscle. It originates from the medial epicondyle of the humerus and the olecranon of the ulna, and inserts into the pisiform, hamate, and base of the fifth metacarpal bone.
Step 2: Recall the primary function of the flexor carpi ulnaris muscle. Muscles that cross the wrist joint anteriorly typically contribute to flexion, while muscles that attach medially (on the ulnar side) contribute to adduction.
Step 3: Analyze the movement produced by the flexor carpi ulnaris. Since it crosses the wrist joint anteriorly and attaches medially, it facilitates flexion and adduction of the wrist.
Step 4: Eliminate incorrect options based on the muscle's anatomy and function. For example, pronation of the forearm involves muscles like the pronator teres, not the flexor carpi ulnaris. Similarly, extension and abduction of the wrist are actions of muscles like the extensor carpi radialis.
Step 5: Confirm the correct answer by matching the muscle's anatomical function with the provided options. The flexor carpi ulnaris is responsible for flexion and adduction of the wrist.
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