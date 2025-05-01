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Multiple Choice
Which muscle forms a dome between the thoracic and abdominal cavities?
A
External oblique
B
Pectoralis major
C
Rectus abdominis
D
Diaphragm
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the anatomical location of the thoracic and abdominal cavities. The thoracic cavity houses the lungs and heart, while the abdominal cavity contains organs like the stomach, liver, and intestines. These cavities are separated by a structure that plays a key role in respiration.
Step 2: Review the function of the diaphragm. The diaphragm is a dome-shaped muscle that separates the thoracic cavity from the abdominal cavity. It contracts and flattens during inhalation, increasing the volume of the thoracic cavity to draw air into the lungs.
Step 3: Compare the listed muscles to the diaphragm. The external oblique is part of the abdominal wall and assists in trunk rotation and flexion. The pectoralis major is a chest muscle involved in arm movement. The rectus abdominis is a muscle of the abdominal wall responsible for flexing the spine. None of these muscles form a dome or separate the two cavities.
Step 4: Identify the diaphragm as the correct answer based on its anatomical position and function. It is the only muscle listed that forms a dome and separates the thoracic and abdominal cavities.
Step 5: Reinforce the importance of the diaphragm in respiration and its unique structure, which makes it distinct from other muscles in the body.
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