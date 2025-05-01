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Multiple Choice
Which type of muscle tissue works in groups to move the body's bones?
A
Cardiac muscle
B
Epithelial tissue
C
Smooth muscle
D
Skeletal muscle
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the types of muscle tissue: Skeletal muscle, cardiac muscle, and smooth muscle are the three types of muscle tissue in the human body. Epithelial tissue is not a muscle tissue; it forms the lining of organs and structures.
Learn the function of skeletal muscle: Skeletal muscle is responsible for voluntary movements and works in groups to move the bones of the body. It is attached to bones via tendons and is under conscious control.
Differentiate cardiac muscle: Cardiac muscle is found only in the heart and is responsible for pumping blood. It works involuntarily and does not move bones.
Differentiate smooth muscle: Smooth muscle is found in the walls of hollow organs like the intestines and blood vessels. It also works involuntarily and does not move bones.
Conclude that skeletal muscle is the correct answer: Based on the function and characteristics of the muscle types, skeletal muscle is the tissue that works in groups to move the body's bones.
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